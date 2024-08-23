A new study suggests those colorful, convenient options in the baby food aisle may not be as healthy as they seem.

The study, published in the journal Nutrients, revealed many baby foods are loaded with excessive sugar and lack adequate protein. Snack foods and pouches were particularly problematic, with some packaging featuring up to 11 misleading health claims.

Researchers analyzed 651 products from top grocery chains, including Walmart, Kroger, Costco and Publix. None of these items met the international nutrition and promotion standards set by the World Health Organization. Even more concerning, nearly 60% failed to meet basic nutritional requirements.

“The reason we call it the Wild West when we talk about the baby food aisle is that manufacturers get to pick and choose which elements of their product they want to highlight,” Dr. Elizabeth Dunford, an assistant professor of nutrition at the University of North Carolina, said, according to CNN. “They certainly don’t highlight the bad stuff, right? If their product is high in sugar, they’re just going to say, ‘no added colors or flavors’ on the label.”

So, what can parents do? While commercial baby foods offer convenience, experts suggest they shouldn’t make up the entirety of a child’s diet. Instead, incorporate more whole foods and home-cooked meals whenever possible. When buying packaged foods, be wary of labels and products with a long list of health claims, which might be masking poor nutritional value.

The study, which didn’t disclose specific brands, called for stronger regulations on baby food manufacturing and marketing practices.

“These findings highlight that urgent work is needed to improve the nutritional quality of commercially produced infant and toddler foods in the United States,” researchers noted.

