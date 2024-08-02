5 back-to-school health tips to set your kids up for success

As the summer sun sets on vacation mode, it’s time to gear up for another exciting school year. But before you rush out for those new threads and backpacks, let’s talk about something even more important: your child’s health.

Here’s your cheat sheet for keeping your little scholars in tiptop shape as they head back to class:

Eat good, feel good

With nearly 20% of kids aged 2 to 19 being obese in the United States, it’s crucial to focus on balanced, nutritious meals. Think colorful fruits, crunchy veggies and whole grains that’ll keep your kids energized all day long. If you’ve got a picky eater, keep introducing new foods — you never know when they might discover a new favorite.

The magic of shut-eye

Sleep isn’t just for beauty — it’s brain food. Aim for 8-10 hours of quality ZZZs each night. Create a bedtime routine that works for your family, like swapping screen time for a good book an hour before lights out.

Schedule checkups

Don’t skip that annual visit to the pediatrician. It’s your chance to make sure your child is growing well and to get those important vaccinations and health screenings up to date. Plus, it’s a great opportunity to ask any health questions you might have.

“Use back-to-school preparations as a way to make sure your child is protected,” said Dr. Michelle Allen, a pediatrician at Grady’s Camp Creek Comprehensive Care Center.

Classroom and home health hacks

School can be a germ playground, so teach your kids the power of hand-washing. Also, keep an eye out for any signs of bullying or stress; these can include changes in behavior, anxiety or depression. Open communication is key, so make time to get to know your child, learn their likes and dislikes and understand their strengths and preferred learning styles.

Get moving

Encourage your child to find physical activities they enjoy and make them a regular part of their routine. Pfizer notes, “If your child is feeling anxious about going back to school, physical activity may help. Whether they’re running, walking, biking, swimming or playing sports, 60 minutes of exercise a day may improve focus — and it can even decrease the risk of depression and anxiety while improving thinking, judgment and sleep.”

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.