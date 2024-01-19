Analysis finds minority infants face care disparities starting at birth

An analysis of hundreds of studies has found minority children receive worse medical care than non-Hispanic white ones starting at birth.

“From the very earliest moments of life, there are pervasive inequities in the quality of healthcare received by children in the USA,” said Natalie Slopen, assistant professor of sociology and behavioral sciences at Harvard University, who led the five-year research review. “Racism profoundly impacts not only children’s health but also people’s health into adulthood.”

After looking at hundreds of studies from January 2017 to July 2022, researchers found “widespread patterns of inequitable treatment across paediatric specialties, including neonatology, primary care, emergency medicine, inpatient and critical care, surgery, developmental disabilities, mental health care, endocrinology, and palliative care.”