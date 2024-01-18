Want to improve your kid’s health and wellness? Have them volunteer

From the pandemic to social media to school pressures, there are plenty of reasons for children’s and teens’ health and wellness to suffer. To improve their offspring’s outlook, parents might want to involve them in volunteering, research shows.

“Volunteer service is any action that contributes directly or indirectly to the welfare of others,” Psychology Today wrote, “and its ethos is a connection with and responsibility to something beyond oneself.”

Although small studies have found kids who volunteer have reduced risk of cardiovascular problems and are more engaged in school, there had previously been no large-scale research on the subject.