Amazon Prime Day: 5 deals nurses will want to check out

Prime Day begins 3 a.m. Tuesday, but you don’t have to wait until then to shop. Nurses can jump on early and grab some good deals.

Check out these products already discounted for Amazon’s big yearly sale.

Explore Amazon announces dates for 2023 Prime Day sale

Massagers

The InvoSpa Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat has eight massage roller balls — four big nodes and four small ones — that provide a deep tissue massage on not just your neck, shoulders, and upper and lower back, but also your feet, legs and arms.

Normally selling for $99.99, this 4.4-rated (out of five stars) massager is half off right now, just $49.99. Want an even better deal? Click the coupon box, and you’ll receive an additional 21% discount.

Need a little more power when massaging your tired muscles? The RAEMAO X6 Massage Gun, with 10 speeds and 15 massage heads, might be what you’re looking for.

This battery operated, portable device usually would set you back $199.99, but is 75% off for Prime Day. That’s just $49.99. It, too, comes with coupon, so you can get an extra 20% off.

Hair clips

Trying to keep your hair out of the way during a busy day on the floor — which is every day — can be annoying. Hair bands often stretch over time and stop keeping your locks in place.

These jumbo hair clips might be a good alternative, especially if you have thick hair. The plastic claws open nearly 180 degrees and are nonslip, according to the Amazon listing, which states they also work well on thin and curly hair.

During Prime Day, you can get an eight-pack of the clips, which come in four matte colors and two styles, for 58% off, or just $9.99 instead of $23.99.

Electric toothbrush

Oral hygiene is an important part of health care for everyone. A recent study even suggests brushing your teeth at night can contribute to better heart health.

What better way to keep up with tooth care than with a portable toothbrush? Oral-B’s 7500 electric toothbrush with replacement heads and travel case is 41% off. That means the normally $169.99 device will cost you just $99.99.

Portable phone charger

Who doesn’t have their cellphone either in their pocket or close by at all times? That’s because we use them for everything. Keeping your phone charged while at work can be tricky if you need to carry it with you, but this portable RGVOTA power bank can help.

It comes with four USB outputs and works with iPhone 13 Pro Max/13, Mini/12 and iPad, and Android Samsung Galaxy, Pixel and Nexus, plus other devices.

During Prime Day, you can pick up one of these chargers for 34% off, or $34.95 instead of $52.95. There is also a 25% off coupon, which would drop your price to $26.21.

Amazon also has deals on compression socks, uniforms and more items you might be looking for.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.