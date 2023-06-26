Amazon announces dates for 2023 Prime Day sale

The countdown is on for Amazon Prime Day. In just a few weeks, starting July 11 at 3. a.m. through July 12, Prime members will get exclusive access to Amazon’s lowest prices of the year on select products from various brands.

This year, according to a press release, Amazon is adding exclusive “invite-only deals” to help bring more “value” to the Prime experience.

“Prime Day is all about making our Prime members feel like a big deal, with deep savings and access to some of the best offers from brands they love,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “With Invite-only deals, we’re adding more value to the Prime experience and have made it easier for our Prime members to access exclusive doorbuster deals at incredible prices without waiting in line.”

Prime members can shop deals through Amazon’s early access feature from small businesses like Madison Reed, Balanced Tiger and AllKem Beauty at amazon.com/primedaysmallbusiness.

Some of the best Prime Day Deals include:

To help prepare for Prime Day, Amazon suggests using a checklist: Sign up for invite-only deals, set up personalized deal alerts, explore all delivery options, ask Alexa to send deal notifications and ask Alexa to set a reminder for the event.

If you’re not a Prime member, you can join or start a free trial at amazon.com/primeday.