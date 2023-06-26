X

Amazon announces dates for 2023 Prime Day sale

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago
One of the most anticipated online shopping events is almost here

The countdown is on for Amazon Prime Day. In just a few weeks, starting July 11 at 3. a.m. through July 12, Prime members will get exclusive access to Amazon’s lowest prices of the year on select products from various brands.

This year, according to a press release, Amazon is adding exclusive “invite-only deals” to help bring more “value” to the Prime experience.

ExploreThe latest Twitter feature will charge a fee to send DMs

“Prime Day is all about making our Prime members feel like a big deal, with deep savings and access to some of the best offers from brands they love,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “With Invite-only deals, we’re adding more value to the Prime experience and have made it easier for our Prime members to access exclusive doorbuster deals at incredible prices without waiting in line.”

Prime members can shop deals through Amazon’s early access feature from small businesses like Madison Reed, Balanced Tiger and AllKem Beauty at amazon.com/primedaysmallbusiness.

Some of the best Prime Day Deals include:

Explore5 must-see movies for Pride month

To help prepare for Prime Day, Amazon suggests using a checklist: Sign up for invite-only deals, set up personalized deal alerts, explore all delivery options, ask Alexa to send deal notifications and ask Alexa to set a reminder for the event.

If you’re not a Prime member, you can join or start a free trial at amazon.com/primeday.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Portman Holdings

Portman buys land to expand Junction Krog project along Beltline4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: 1 dead after storms toppled trees, powerlines across metro Atlanta
13m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Long waits plague shuttle service at Hartsfield-Jackson. Here’s why
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia leaders get serious about literacy, but are not ready to pay for it
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia leaders get serious about literacy, but are not ready to pay for it
4h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

50 Years of Hip-Hop: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
3h ago
The Latest

Sylvester Stallone sells L.A. mansion to Adele, reveals she wanted to keep Rocky statues
50m ago
Harry Styles stops concert so pregnant fan can use the bathroom
1h ago
Princess Leia’s white gown from ‘A New Hope’ final scene to be auctioned
1h ago
Featured

Credit: USPS

New John Lewis postage stamp: Options for making it a keepsake
The Dancer: A beautiful and tragic life, Part 1
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top