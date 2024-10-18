ADHD awareness month: 25% of adults say they might have disorder

October is ADHD awareness month, and a new survey showed the common disorder may be on more people’s minds than researchers realized. According to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine, around 25% of U.S. adults think they have undiagnosed ADHD. But only 13% of the survey’s 1,000 respondents have shared ADHD concerns with their doctor, and that has some experts worried.

“Anxiety, depression and ADHD — all these things can look a lot alike, but the wrong treatment can make things worse instead of helping that person feel better and improving their functioning,” psychologist Justin Barterian, PhD, clinical assistant professor in Ohio State’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, said in a news release.

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, by 2023, 15.5 million adults were at one time diagnosed. Worldwide, approximately 2% to 5% of adults experience ADHD symptoms, such as inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity.

“There’s definitely more awareness of how it can continue to affect folks into adulthood and a lot of people who are realizing, once their kids have been diagnosed, that they fit these symptoms as well, given that it’s a genetic disorder,” Barterian said.

The survey found younger adults were more likely to suspect they have ADHD than older adults. And social media may be playing a role.

Self-diagnosis has become a rising social media trend, as users are being exposed to significant amounts of mental health content. But Barterian urged anyone who suspects they have a mental disorder seek a medical professional.

“If you’re watching videos on social media and it makes you think that you may meet criteria for the disorder, I would encourage you to seek an evaluation from a psychologist or a psychiatrist or a physician to get it checked out,” he said.

