7 hobbies for retired (or still working) nurses

“Hobbies can give you a sense of purpose, improve your mental and physical health, and keep your mind active,” according to NurseJournal.

Here are few activities the site recommends for retired nurses, but there’s no reason still-working health care workers can’t check them out too.

Blogging

You’ve probably had a lot of opinions about the health care industry but were afraid to voice them while employed. Well, now you’re free to say what you want.

“Blogging is a wonderful way of communicating with other nurses around the world,” NurseJournal wrote. If you find a tone or topic that resonates with people, you might even end up as an influencer.

Photography

Once an expensive hobby requiring cameras, various lenses and tripods, photography is now as easy as pulling out your phone. Your images likely won’t be professional quality, but there are a lot of settings on today’s smartphones that will help you produce beautiful photos.

You can also download free photo editing apps to help take your shots to another level.

Taking an art class

Art can mean painting, drawing, sculpting or many other mediums. Whatever your passion — or interest — there is likely a class to get you started.

Studies have shown drawing or doodling helps you relax, but the idea has even more merit as a pastime for those who want to increase focus, enhance creativity or boost their mood.

According to a 2017 study published in the Arts in Psychotherapy journal, for example, “Visual self-expression helps with attention and improves health and well-being.” Researchers at Drexel University and the College of New Jersey drew this conclusion after studying participants who engaged in “self-expression tasks” of coloring, doodling and free drawing.

Volunteering

The urge to help others likely won’t disappear when you retire. Atlanta has no shortage of need for volunteers, ranging from museums to hotlines.

If you’ve had your feel of helping humans, consider spending time at an animal shelter.

Volunteers with Shelters x Shelves Rescue, for example, read to dogs at the Cobb County Animal Shelter, giving the canines an escape from the noise and chaos of the other animals.

Explore 7 places for older adults to volunteer in Metro Atlanta

Learning a new language

Atlanta and its surrounding cities are a veritable melting pot, with dozens of languages spoken every day. Wouldn’t you enjoy conversing with people in their native tongue?

Dana Gallik, a functional medicine health consultant, told NurseJournal the story of a 100-year-old man she met who was learning his seventh language.

“I often noticed him wearing headphones. I was shocked to learn that it wasn’t music that he was listening to, but a language learning program,” she said. “He responded to the look on my face … pointed to his temple and said ‘If ya don’t use it, ya lose it.’”

Playing an instrument

Did you put away your clarinet after high school? Or maybe you’ve always wanted to learn to play guitar. Whether you’re new to music or not, it’s never too late to create beautiful sounds.

YouTube is full of videos instructing you on how to play piano, guitar, violin and other instruments.

If you prefer a personal touch, Atlanta is full of venues where you can get one-on-one instruction or learn in a group setting.

Cooking

Now that you don’t have to grab a bite between changing IVs and dispensing meds, it’s time to learn to cook. Classes around metro Atlanta attract everyone from beginners to serious cooks looking to improve their skills.

“Some restaurants offer classes, as do specialty stores such as The Cook’s Warehouse, Williams Sonoma and Bella Cucina,” Mary Welch wrote for the AJC. “There are chefs who will come to your home and even companies, such as the Southern Thunder BBQ Cooking School, that take the lessons outside.”

Learning to make Indian street food is a great way to bond with your friends or meet new people, and showing off your new skills is the perfect excuse to have a dinner party.

No matter what your interests are, there is likely a group you can join to keep yourself active and to learn new skills.