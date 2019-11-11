Cozy and calming: Health benefits of knitting and sewing as a nurse

Yarning for Ewe owner Maansi Shah can vouch for all of those benefits and added one more: “Knitting helps with the mindfulness that is so important for nurses and other people who give to others all day,” said Shah, who teaches knitting and creates a community hub at the store in Atlanta. “When you’re on your feet the whole day and then tend to take the stress of work home with you, knitting’s a way to do something for you. You can’t focus on something else if you’re sitting there knitting, looking at your pattern.”

Some Atlanta-area nurses are whizzes with knitting. Nurse Tara Fankhauser was highlighted by ABC News in 2017 for the elaborate Halloween costumes she knits for babies in the NICU at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, for example. Brittany Newberry, who earned a bachelor's degree in nursing and dual masters in public health and nursing retired to run a knitting business, Knit Witch, in Blue Ridge, Georgia.

But you don't have to go that far to benefit from knitting, Shah emphasized. "Everyone starts somewhere, and you will be good at anything once you put time and energy into it." But even if your first knitted shawl has visible knots or that thing that will probably be a scarf just keeps getting longer, the health benefits are still going to accrue. "We keep doing what we do over and over again, and it creates new neuro-pathways and helps with fine motor skills," Shah added. "Knitting is a fine motor skill. It's a wonderful thing."

Volunteer to knit in the Atlanta area

Atlanta Knitting Guild meetup

The Atlanta Knitting Guild gathers people who love knitting. Its current charity projects include

–Preemie baby items for Northside Hospital

–Trauma bears for the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy

–Supporting the Atlanta Day Shelter for Women and Children

The group meets the first Thursday of each month from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody.

