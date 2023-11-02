6 LinkedIn newsletters and groups helping keep nurses informed

LinkedIn has become a go-to source for career-related information. And with a wide variety newsletters, blogs and groups, the site is increasingly popular with health care professionals looking for the latest news in their field, tips on job hunting and more.

“As a nurse, using LinkedIn can help you network with millions of professionals in the field, research prospective employers, and stay informed on industry news and updates,” noted Prestige Care. “LinkedIn provides an excellent platform for nurses to expand their professional network. You can connect with colleagues, mentors, industry leaders, and potential employers, allowing you to stay connected with the community.”

Here are four great newsletters to help you stay on top of nursing trends while strengthening your nursing abilities:

  • The Business Bootcamp: Former nurse turned healthcare lawyer Irnise Williams shares her career journey and offers tips on how to implement those learnings in your career.
  • Health Care News You Can Use: This newsletter focuses on the importance of health care and business news that benefits nurses and the medical field.
  • The Nurse.org Report: This newsletter provides weekly news, exclusive discounts, and career advice.
  • The Consult: The Dean of Stanford Medicine, Lloyd Minor, shares stories from those changing the healthcare industry.
“One of the standout features of LinkedIn’s networking is the ability to join and engage with professional groups. LinkedIn hosts a variety of nursing groups that cater to nursing specialties, interests, and career stages,” added Prestige Care.

Here are two nursing groups on LinkedIn that are perfect for connecting and finding community:

  • Nursing Professionals: Whether you’re an active nurse or in nursing school, you will be welcomed with resources and connections.
  • Nurse Crossing: If you want to enhance your career, this group posts job openings and employers to its club members.

