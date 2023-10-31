5 health benefits of pumpkin seeds

“Pumpkin seeds are rich in vitamins and minerals like manganese and vitamin K, both of which are important in helping wounds heal,” noted WebMD.

Here are five health benefits of pumpkin seeds:

Improves prostate and bladder health

Pumpkin seeds help relieve symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), which is a condition that causes problems with urination.

“In a 2021 study, pumpkin seed oil consumption was able to reduce symptoms and improve quality of life in 73 people with BPH,” explained Healthline.

Lower blood sugar levels

Pumpkin seeds have a high magnesium content, which can aid in improving heart health, reducing heart risk, helping maintain healthy bones, controlling blood pressure and lowering blood sugar.

“Modern science confirms that pumpkin seeds have an impressive nutrient profile that benefits many aspects of your health. They’re a rich source of protein, unsaturated fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals that reduce risk factors of chronic diseases, including cancer,” claimed WebMD.

Improves sperm quality

Pumpkin seeds contain phytosterol, which is well-known to improve testosterone production. According to Nova IVF Fertility, “this helps in the increase of the sperm count and fertility. These seeds also contain omega-3 fatty acids that improve blood circulation and increase semen volume.”

Better sleep

Pumpkin seeds are rich in the amino acid tryptophan, with a 1-oz serving containing .16 grams. Tryptophan is used to treat chronic insomnia. According to Medical News Today, the body converts tryptophan into serotonin, aka the sleep hormone.

High in nutrients

Each 1-ounce serving of shell-free pumpkin seeds contains 8.6 grams of protein, 1.7 grams of fiber, 14 grams of fat and 3 grams of carbs. Along with its nutrients, they’re high in vitamin E and packed with antioxidants that can reduce inflammation.