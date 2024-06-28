5 surprising ways garlic boosts your health

Garlic has been revered for centuries, with some writings suggesting it was grown in China as far back as 4,000 years ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It’s not just for its ability to transform a dish, but also for its impressive array of health benefits.

Because it contains powerful plant-based compounds, garlic aids in fighting disease, combating inflammation and even healing wounds.

“It’s been used in traditional medicine for centuries as an antibiotic, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory agent,“ Josh Schlottman, certified personal trainer and nutritionist, told Real Simple.

look at this garlic clove pic.twitter.com/HC58ISc9Ne — ali punk III: 3rd Strike (@alipunkagain) August 2, 2022

This humble bulb, packed with potent compounds, offers more than just a punch to your taste buds. Here are five ways garlic can enhance your health, according to Healthline.

Heart health helper

Garlic is a natural ally in the fight against cardiovascular disease. Studies show that regular consumption can help lower blood pressure and reduce cholesterol levels. The sulfur compounds in garlic, particularly allicin, work to relax blood vessels and improve circulation, potentially lowering your risk of heart attack and stroke.

Explore Study links common sweetener to heart health risks

Immune system booster

Looking to ward off that pesky cold? Garlic might be your secret weapon. Rich in antioxidants and immune-boosting compounds, garlic can help strengthen your body’s defenses. Some research suggests people who consume garlic regularly may experience fewer and less severe cold and flu symptoms.

Brain function protector

As we age, cognitive decline becomes a concern. Garlic’s antioxidant properties may help combat oxidative stress in the brain, potentially reducing the risk of neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s and dementia. While more research is needed, early studies show promising results in garlic’s ability to support brain health.

Nutrient powerhouse

Don’t let its small size fool you — garlic packs a nutritional punch. It’s low in calories but high in essential nutrients like manganese, vitamin B6, vitamin C, selenium and fiber. Adding garlic to your diet is an easy way to boost your intake of these important vitamins and minerals.

Disease fighter

Infectious diseases are common causes of death, especially in people with weakened immune systems. Garlic has demonstrated beneficial effects on various chronic health conditions. A 2019 study found that older adults who consumed garlic at least once per week had increased longevity compared to those who consumed it less frequently.

Incorporating garlic into your daily diet is simple and delicious. Whether raw or cooked, this versatile ingredient can be added to countless dishes, offering both flavor and health benefits. However, moderation is key. Aim for one to two cloves per day to reap the rewards of this natural health booster without earning the nickname “garlic breath.”