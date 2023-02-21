BreakingNews
Convicted Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill’s sentencing postponed until March
X
Dark Mode Toggle

145,000 cans of baby formula recalled over fears of bacterial contamination

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago
Reckitt says recall is because of possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, which can be deadly for infants

The manufacturer of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-based Infant Formula has voluntarily recalled nearly 150,000 can of the product out of “an abundance of caution,” the company said in a press release.

According to Reckitt, which also makes Lysol and Air Wick products, two batches of the formula were recalled Sunday because of possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, which can be deadly for infants.

ExploreFDA proposes lower levels of lead in baby food

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cronobacter sakazakii is a germ found naturally in the environment that can live in powdered infant formula, powdered milk, herbal teas, starches and other dry foods.

All products distributed went through extensive testing and tested negative for the bacteria.gust to September 2022. Containers were distributed throughout the United States, Guam and Puerto Rico. According to the press release, recalled batch numbers are ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ, both with a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a “use by date” of “1 Mar 2024.”

Reckitt said none of its other products were affected and no illnesses have been reported. All questions or concerns can be directed to Reckitt at contact us at 800-479-0551 or by email at consumer.relations@rb.com.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton

Braves’ Michael Soroka is resilient, but latest injury like ‘kick in the groin’ 1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Cities might run their elections, with help from a fake Georgia elector
7h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Police investigating double shooting at Krispy Kreme in West End
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Ozuna says mind clear, arm strong, and critical Braves fans ignored

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Ozuna says mind clear, arm strong, and critical Braves fans ignored

Credit: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for ‘national divorce’ separating states
8h ago
The Latest

Mediterranean diet ‘linked to improved cancer treatment response’
43m ago
Thinking about becoming an ER nurse? Here’s what to expect
2h ago
3 tricks to combat toxic positivity at work
7h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
American Dream For Rent: Investors slam tenants with fees, evictions
How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top