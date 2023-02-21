145,000 cans of baby formula recalled over fears of bacterial contamination

According to Reckitt, which also makes Lysol and Air Wick products, two batches of the formula were recalled Sunday because of possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, which can be deadly for infants.

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cronobacter sakazakii is a germ found naturally in the environment that can live in powdered infant formula, powdered milk, herbal teas, starches and other dry foods.