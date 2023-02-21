145,000 cans of baby formula recalled over fears of bacterial contamination

The manufacturer of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-based Infant Formula has voluntarily recalled nearly 150,000 can of the product out of “an abundance of caution,” the company said in a press release.
According to Reckitt, which also makes Lysol and Air Wick products, two batches of the formula were recalled Sunday because of possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, which can be deadly for infants.
According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cronobacter sakazakii is a germ found naturally in the environment that can live in powdered infant formula, powdered milk, herbal teas, starches and other dry foods.
All products distributed went through extensive testing and tested negative for the bacteria.gust to September 2022. Containers were distributed throughout the United States, Guam and Puerto Rico. According to the press release, recalled batch numbers are ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ, both with a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a “use by date” of “1 Mar 2024.”
Reckitt said none of its other products were affected and no illnesses have been reported. All questions or concerns can be directed to Reckitt at contact us at 800-479-0551 or by email at consumer.relations@rb.com.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com