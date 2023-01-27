FDA proposes lower levels of lead in baby food

“For more than 30 years, the FDA has been working to reduce exposure to lead, and other environmental contaminants, from foods,” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D., said in a statement. “For babies and young children who eat the foods covered in today’s draft guidance, the FDA estimates that these action levels could result in as much as a 24-27% reduction in exposure to lead from these foods.”

Included in the draft guidance were foods packaged in jars, pouches, tubs and boxes for kids ages 2 and younger.