Breaking: Presidential debate, soccer match, rolling roadblocks to impact Atlanta traffic today
Your one-stop shop for debate day coverage

Ben Starett, lighting programmer for CNN, sets up lights in the spin room for the presidential debate between President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Atlanta, Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP

Ben Starett, lighting programmer for CNN, sets up lights in the spin room for the presidential debate between President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Atlanta, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By
19 minutes ago

Welcome to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s live coverage of the Atlanta presidential debate, which will be broadcast from CNN’s Techwood Turner campus at 9 p.m.

We’ll have coverage here throughout the day from our reporters scattered around the city who will keep you in the loop on traffic, protests, pre-debate events and other political goings-on in the lead-up to showtime. We’ll have reporters with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, and our “Politically Georgia” team will also be broadcasting a debate-focused show live at 10 a.m. on ajc.com and on WABE.

Here is what our political team will be watching for tonight.

Check back in for updates.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

