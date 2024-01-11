Your one-stop shop for debate day coverage

Welcome to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s live coverage of the Atlanta presidential debate, which will be broadcast from CNN’s Techwood Turner campus at 9 p.m.

We’ll have coverage here throughout the day from our reporters scattered around the city who will keep you in the loop on traffic, protests, pre-debate events and other political goings-on in the lead-up to showtime. We’ll have reporters with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, and our “Politically Georgia” team will also be broadcasting a debate-focused show live at 10 a.m. on ajc.com and on WABE.

Here is what our political team will be watching for tonight.