‘You’ve lied’ - Angry Fani Willis shouts at defense attorney accusing her of misconduct

Willis was defiant during her testimony in describing her relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor in the case against President Donald Trump.

“You’ve been intrusive into people’s lives. You think I’m on trial,” Willis told Merchant. “I’m not on trial no matter how hard you try to put me on trial.”

When court continued, McAfee warned Willis about further outbursts during her testimony. McAfee said he could be forced to strike her testimony.

McAfee also reminded the courtroom of the need for professional behavior as the hearing continued.

Willis testified that she and Wade had a “tough conversation” in August, when their romantic relationship ended. But the two remain close friends.