Where's Donald Trump?

15 minutes ago

There were rumors that former President Donald Trump would attend today’s hearing in Atlanta. But he decided to pass.

Instead, Trump is expected to make an appearance in another of his criminal cases, this one in Manhattan. At a pretrial hearing there, a New York judge is likely to announce when the Stormy Daniels “hush money” case will go to trial.

If you need a reminder, a Manhattan grand jury last March voted to indict Trump on 34 felony counts of falsification of business records involving his payments to the adult film star before the 2016 election.

The New York case might end up being the first of Trump’s four criminal cases to go to trial and and would be first for any former president in U.S. history.

In Atlanta, you may recall that Trump created a frenzy in August when he was booked in the Georgia election interference case. His motorcade shut down traffic and protesters and supporters gathered outside the Fulton County Jail. The Georgia prosecution remains the only where Trump had his mug shot taken.

In a handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, former President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta Trump was booked on 13 charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images/TNS)

