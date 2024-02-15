Where's Donald Trump?

There were rumors that former President Donald Trump would attend today’s hearing in Atlanta. But he decided to pass.

Instead, Trump is expected to make an appearance in another of his criminal cases, this one in Manhattan. At a pretrial hearing there, a New York judge is likely to announce when the Stormy Daniels “hush money” case will go to trial.

If you need a reminder, a Manhattan grand jury last March voted to indict Trump on 34 felony counts of falsification of business records involving his payments to the adult film star before the 2016 election.