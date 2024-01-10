What’s in the new defense bill for Georgia

FORT EISENHOWER: $73 million for the construction of a cyber instructional facility at the Army base outside of Augusta, plus language extending authorizations needed to complete a new child development center there.

FORT GILLEM: Extends authorization needed to ensure completion of a new forensic laboratory at the Army installation in Forest Park.

FORT MOORE: $500,000 for the design of a new school for military children at the Army post outside of Columbus, plus modernization of electrical infrastructure.

FORT STEWART: $8.66 million for the planning and design of new aircraft hangars at the Army installation in southwest Georgia, plus modernization of electrical infrastructure.

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD: Updates to the microgrid and a new generator for the base in Savannah.

KINGS BAY NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE: $74.5 million to support an electrical infrastructure project to increase energy resilience at the installation.

MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE ALBANY: $40 million for a new reservist readiness center for training and $64 million for a new communications facility.

MIGHTY 8TH AIR FORCE MUSEUM: Labels the Pooler museum as the United States’ official museum of the 8th Air Force.

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE: Language preventing the government from further reducing the number of A-10 Warthog aircrafts at the base outside of Valdosta until they can be replaced as part of a long-term plan for new F-35 planes.

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE: $115 million to build a combined battle management facility at the base near Warner Robins.

The legislation also includes a 5.2% pay raise for service members and increased housing allowances.

The defense bill was the last major piece of legislation Congress approved in 2023, and it passed with bipartisan support, including 10 members of Georgia’s U.S. House delegation in favor and four against. The state’s four “no” votes were Republican Reps. Andrew Clyde of Athens, Mike Collins of Jackson, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Rome and Democrat Nikema Williams of Atlanta.

Williams said in a statement after the vote that she opposed the legislation because it represented an increase in defense spending.

Clyde, Collins and Greene all raised concerns that the negotiated version of the NDAA was drafted behind closed doors by Senate and House leaders without input from the rank and file. Greene in particular said she felt that she did not have the role she expected as a member of the conference committee tapped to help iron out a final agreement.