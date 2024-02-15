What to look for in today’s hearing

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters Tamar Hallerman and David Wickert are in the Fulton County courtroom for today’s hearing.
We’ll be livestreaming the hearing on ajc.com when it kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Here’s a few things we’ll be looking for:
- Star Witness: Terrence Bradley, Wade’s former law partner and divorce attorney is expected to take the stand. Will he contradict an affidavit from Wade about the start date of his relationship with the DA? Could attorney client privilege shield him from answering questions? The Cobb County lawyer is a virtual unknown heading into Thursday’s hearing. Attorney Ashleigh Merchant has a lot riding on Bradley’s testimony. What kind of impression will he make?
- What is TMI?: McAfee made clear earlier this week that he wants to gather facts about the relationship between the Trump prosecutors with a narrow focus: to determine whether Willis benefitted financially by employing Wade. But this dispute has become so bitter and personal that we’ll be watching to see where he draws the line. What constitutes a relationship? How will he define cohabitation? Deciding which details are legally important and which are merely salacious will be a difficult balancing act.
- Conflict of Interest: Once McAfee hashes through the facts he will have to determine whether they create a conflict of interest that could disqualify the DA. But what constitutes a conflict of interest? McAfee said earlier this week that his reading of the law shows that an actual conflict or the appearance of one could result in disqualification. But not everyone agrees with that. Will he tip his hand on what he’s thinking?
