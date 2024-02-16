What to look for in Day 2 of the Willis hearing

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters Tamar Hallerman and David Wickert are in the Fulton County courtroom again for Day 2 of the hearing on whether District Attorney and her office should be disqualified from the Donald Trump election interference case.

We’ll be livestreaming the hearing on ajc.com when it kicks off at 9 a.m. Here’s a few things we’ll be looking for:

-Willis is expected to resume her testimony. Will she be as combative as she was on Thursday? Willis will be questioned first by Anna Cross, a special prosecutor in the DA’s office. What points will Cross want to drive home?·