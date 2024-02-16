What to look for in Day 2 of the Willis hearing

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters Tamar Hallerman and David Wickert are in the Fulton County courtroom again for Day 2 of the hearing on whether District Attorney and her office should be disqualified from the Donald Trump election interference case.
We’ll be livestreaming the hearing on ajc.com when it kicks off at 9 a.m. Here’s a few things we’ll be looking for:
-Willis is expected to resume her testimony. Will she be as combative as she was on Thursday? Willis will be questioned first by Anna Cross, a special prosecutor in the DA’s office. What points will Cross want to drive home?·
-The typically unflappable Judge Scott McAfee showed flashes of impatience toward the end of Thursday’s hearing as he tried to keep Willis in check and rein in a gaggle of defense attorneys. How will he handle Day 2 of the nationally watched spectacle unfolding in his courtroom?
-Willis’ father, John C. Floyd III, is scheduled to testify today. He’s a defense attorney and former Black Panther. Floyd is likely to say that he lived with his daughter in South Fulton during the time she is accused of “cohabitating” with Nathan Wade. Willis also referred to her father repeatedly on Thursday, saying, for instance, that he told her to always keep some cash on hand.
