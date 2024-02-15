Wade says he took large pay cut to work on Trump case

Nathan Wade said his income has “significantly” decreased due to his involvement in the election interference case, which has taken up to 99% of his time.

His testimony undercuts allegations that he has enriched himself off the racketeering case, in which he’s paid $250 an hour by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and his monthly compensation is capped.

Anna Cross, an attorney for the DA’s office, showed Wade invoices for his work as she questioned him.