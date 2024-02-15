Wade says he took large pay cut to work on Trump case

Nathan Wade said his income has “significantly” decreased due to his involvement in the election interference case, which has taken up to 99% of his time.
His testimony undercuts allegations that he has enriched himself off the racketeering case, in which he’s paid $250 an hour by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and his monthly compensation is capped.
Anna Cross, an attorney for the DA’s office, showed Wade invoices for his work as she questioned him.
Wade asked if she was trying to depress him.
“This invoice makes me cry,” he said about one document. “There’s so many hours that I worked that I couldn’t get paid for.”
Wade said he had no choice but to continue working on the case, despite the limited compensation it provided.
“This is not the type of job you can walk away from because you’re not getting paid,” he said. “You have to see it through.”
Under cross-examination by defense counsel Ashleigh Merchant, Wade confirmed that his law firm’s annual gross profit increased by $78,000 between 2019 and 2022. He started working on the election interference case in November 2021.
Credit: AP
