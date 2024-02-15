BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Judge resumes hearing to examine relationship of Trump prosecutors
Wade: Romantic relationship with Willis is over

0 minutes ago

Nathan Wade said his romantic relationship with Fani Willis ended around June 2023 but that they remain friends.

“We’re very good friends,” Wade said under questioning from an attorney for Donald Trump. “Probably closer than ever because of these attacks.”

In response to questions from Steve Sadow, Wade said he and Willis kept their relationship private because the district attorney was in the public eye. He said they were approached or accosted countless times when trying to have lunch or dinner in public.

“We didn’t want the world asking questions or interrupting that time,” Wade said. “We weren’t trying to keep anything secret. There’s nothing secret or salacious about having a private life.”

Attorney Steve Sadow, center, former President Donald Trump’s lead attorney in the case, speaks during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. Attorney Jennifer Little, left, and and defendant David Shafer listen. (Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP