Wade: Romantic relationship with Willis is over

Nathan Wade said his romantic relationship with Fani Willis ended around June 2023 but that they remain friends.

“We’re very good friends,” Wade said under questioning from an attorney for Donald Trump. “Probably closer than ever because of these attacks.”

In response to questions from Steve Sadow, Wade said he and Willis kept their relationship private because the district attorney was in the public eye. He said they were approached or accosted countless times when trying to have lunch or dinner in public.