Wade: ‘Pure coincidence’ he was hired as Trump prosecutor, filed for divorce next day

Nathan Wade said his marriage was “irretrievably broken” in 2015, but the two remained married until both of their children graduated from high school, he testified. He was on the stand for several hours Thursday.

By the time the couple’s youngest child was in college, Wade said his wife was frequently in Texas with her ailing parents, he said. The timing of his divorce filing came when Joycelyn Wade was in Georgia, he said.

Joycelyn Wade’s mother died in Pearland, Texas on Dec. 22, 2020, according to her obituary. Her father died on April 26, 2023.

Wade also testified that he met Fani Willis in October 2019 at a conference, but said the two were not romantically involved at that time.

Nathan Wade testified that he battled cancer during 2020 and did not date anyone.