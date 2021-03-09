Voters to decide a runoff election for a DeKalb-based state House seat

Voters near Lithionia in South DeKalb were choosing a new state representative on Tuesday in a special election runoff.
Stan Watson, a former DeKalb County commissioner, and Angela Moore, a public relations specialist who finished third in a 2010 primary for secretary of state, were on the ballot as the top finishers among six Democratic candidates in the Feb. 9 special election.
The winner will fill the House District 90 seat left vacant when state Rep. Pam Stephenson, D-Lithonia, resigned and withdrew her candidacy in September. The runoff was needed because neither Watson nor Moore received a majority of the about 3,000 votes cast last month.
The election was open only to Democrats because no Republican had qualified for the seat before the original 2020 election. The special election and runoff were held as a makeup for what would have been the November vote in District 90, which includes portions of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale counties.