Voters to decide a runoff election for a DeKalb-based state House seat

Stan Watson, a former DeKalb County commissioner, and Angela Moore, a public relations specialist who finished third in a 2010 primary for secretary of state, were on the ballot as the top finishers among six Democratic candidates in the Feb. 9 special election.

The winner will fill the House District 90 seat left vacant when state Rep. Pam Stephenson, D-Lithonia, resigned and withdrew her candidacy in September. The runoff was needed because neither Watson nor Moore received a majority of the about 3,000 votes cast last month.