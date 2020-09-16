Lithonia Democratic lawmaker resigns from Georgia House

A longtime DeKalb County Democratic lawmaker turned in her resignation letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, likely triggering a special election to fill her seat.
State Rep. Pam Stephenson of Lithonia submitted her resignation last Thursday, Kemp spokesman Candice Broce said. Stephenson could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Kemp accepted her resignation, effective Sept. 4.
Stephenson’s daughter, Taurean Stephenson, sent an email to House Speaker David Ralston’s office announcing her mother’s intent to resign. Taurean Stephenson said she was acting as her mother’s power of attorney.
Taurean Stephenson forwarded the letter to the governor’s office on Sept. 10.
It is unclear if Stephenson has also withdrawn her candidacy for the November election. If she has, Kemp will have to call for a special primary election to fill Stephenson’s seat in the next term. She won a June primary and no Republican filed to run in November.
It’s unclear when that election would be held.
Stephenson, former CEO of the Grady Memorial Hospital, was first elected in 2005.
She was at the center of a court battle with Otis Story, whom she replaced as hospital CEO in 2008. Story accused Stephenson of orchestrating his dismissal so she could assume his job.