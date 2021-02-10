Voters are deciding on open DeKalb-based state House seat Tuesday

Six candidates were on the ballot Tuesday for the open state House District 90 seat in a special Democratic primary for voters in parts of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale counties.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update results of the special election, ordered after state Rep. Pam Stephenson of Lithonia resigned and withdrew her candidacy in September. If no candidate wins a majority in the primary, a runoff election will be held March. 9. Check back for updates.
District 90 election results
> If the results do no display above, click here to view
Candidates vying for the seat include Diandra Hines, who served in 2019 as a legislative aide to former state Reps. Michele Henson and Vernon Jones; Angela Moore, a public relations specialist who finished in third place in the 2010 Democratic primary for secretary of state; Greg Shealey, an entrepreneur who finished third and second in the Democratic primaries for the seat in 2020 and 2018, respectively; Joel Thibodeaux, an auditor who placed second in the 2018 Democratic primary for Senate District 43; Stan Watson, a former state representative whom Stephenson defeated in the Democratic primary last year; and Ed Williams, a community activist who finished in fourth place in the Democratic primary for DeKalb County Commission District 7.
Because no Republican was running for the seat and the special election is essentially a makeup for what would have been the November vote in the 90th District, only Democrats could vie for the seat.
RELATED