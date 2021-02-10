Voters are deciding on open DeKalb-based state House seat Tuesday

> If the results do no display above, click here to view

Candidates vying for the seat include Diandra Hines, who served in 2019 as a legislative aide to former state Reps. Michele Henson and Vernon Jones; Angela Moore, a public relations specialist who finished in third place in the 2010 Democratic primary for secretary of state; Greg Shealey, an entrepreneur who finished third and second in the Democratic primaries for the seat in 2020 and 2018, respectively; Joel Thibodeaux, an auditor who placed second in the 2018 Democratic primary for Senate District 43; Stan Watson, a former state representative whom Stephenson defeated in the Democratic primary last year; and Ed Williams, a community activist who finished in fourth place in the Democratic primary for DeKalb County Commission District 7.