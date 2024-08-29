Breaking: Georgia voters will choose from six presidential candidates in November
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are hitting the road again in Savannah to rally Georgia voters

By and
55 minutes ago

SAVANNAH — Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are set to start a second busy day of campaigning in coastal Georgia that will end with an evening rally in Savannah.

The two have several more stops planned in the Savannah area before the rally at Enmarket Arena. In between, they’ll sit for their first joint in-depth interview, which will air at 9 p.m. on CNN.

Back in Atlanta, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will be the honored guest at a fundraiser for Donald Trump just weeks after the former president berated him on his home turf.

The busy itinerary marks a second day of campaigning in a part of the state that rarely sees Democratic presidential contenders. It’s part of a strategy to boost liberal turnout and appeal to independents as polls show a tightening race in Georgia.

On Wednesday, the Democratic ticket dropped in on a marching band practice in rural Liberty County, where Harris and Walz were regaled with the local school’s fight song and they swung by a barbecue joint on the outskirts of Savannah.

While both visits were in friendly territory for Democrats, state Sen. Derek Mallow said they were also calibrated to send a political message.

Liberty County is the only Democratic stronghold in coastal Georgia outside of Savannah, home to younger, more diverse voters that the campaign hopes to energize.

And the stop at Sandfly Bar-B-Q was in the heart of a Savannah neighborhood that once was predominantly Black and is now something of a conservative bastion. Mallow said the signal the campaign intended to send was clear: “I’m here for everybody.”

“She knows we’re on the map,” Mallow said. “We have a vice president who can say, ‘I don’t just go to metro areas, I go to smaller towns, too. And I talk to voters who may not vote for me.’ ”

The visit has also highlighted the steep challenges Democrats face in coastal Georgia. Trump supporters have lined the motorcade’s route, waving signs and banners proclaiming their support for the Republican.

Wayne Johnson, a GOP congressional candidate for a southwest Georgia-based district, has shadowed the armada of vehicles with his own three-van fleet bedecked in his campaign insignia. He mocked Harris for not venturing far beyond Savannah.

“A real bus listening tour in Albany, Americus, Ellaville, Moultrie and Sylvester would have had a tremendous impact — even 15 minutes with farmers,” he said. “This bus tour is a flagrant publicity hoax.”

