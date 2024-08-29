SAVANNAH — Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are set to start a second busy day of campaigning in coastal Georgia that will end with an evening rally in Savannah.

The two have several more stops planned in the Savannah area before the rally at Enmarket Arena. In between, they’ll sit for their first joint in-depth interview, which will air at 9 p.m. on CNN.

Back in Atlanta, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will be the honored guest at a fundraiser for Donald Trump just weeks after the former president berated him on his home turf.