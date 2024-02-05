AJC Exclusive: First lady to visit Atlanta to spotlight women’s health

First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Atlanta on Wednesday to highlight the importance of women’s health research, according to the White House.

She will deliver remarks at the Morehouse School of Medicine’s “2024 Women’s Heart Healthy Luncheon.”

She will then join a women’s health roundtable discussion with local leaders and key stakeholders from a range of sectors that are working to accelerate women’s health research. The location of this gathering will be announced later.