AJC Exclusive: First lady to visit Atlanta to spotlight women’s health

First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Atlanta on Wednesday to highlight the importance of women’s health research, according to the White House.
She will deliver remarks at the Morehouse School of Medicine’s “2024 Women’s Heart Healthy Luncheon.”
She will then join a women’s health roundtable discussion with local leaders and key stakeholders from a range of sectors that are working to accelerate women’s health research. The location of this gathering will be announced later.
Launched by the President and the First Lady in November 2023, the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research is aimed at galvanizing the federal government as well as the private and philanthropic sectors to spur innovation and investment to close research gaps and improve women’s health.
As a first step, through a Presidential Memorandum, the President is directing his Administration to do the following, according to the White House:
- Establish an initiative consisting of executive departments and agencies across the Federal government. Initiative members include federal agencies, such as the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services, Defense, and Veterans Affairs, and White House offices, such as the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Science and Technology Policy.
- Deliver concrete recommendations to advance women’s health research. Within 45 days, initiative members will recommend concrete actions that the Biden-Harris administration can take to improve research on women’s health and maximize the administration’s investments in women’s health research, including work on health disparities and inequities.
- Take a targeted, high-impact approach. To deliver results quickly, initiative members will set priority areas of focus where additional investments could be transformative — in areas of research ranging from heart attacks in women to menopause.
- Engage the scientific, private sector and philanthropic communities. The initiative will explore new public-private partnerships and engage leaders to drive innovation and ensure the combined power of public, private, and philanthropic sectors advances research on women’s health.
