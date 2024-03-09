Trump’s Georgia rally is notable for who attended — and who did not

ROME — The speaking lineup for Donald Trump’s Georgia rally was a cheat sheet of the former president’s most favored loyalists. Just as notable was who skipped the event entirely.

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins — both Trump allies who suffered defeats during the last two election cycles — gave pep talks to the crowd.

So did several leading members of the state’s new generation of MAGA adherents. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper and Brian Jack, a congressional candidate, all revved up the Rome audience.