Trump’s comments at convention: Legal concerns?

Legal experts were divided over whether former President Donald Trump gave additional ammunition to prosecutors during his remarks in Georgia on Saturday.

Trump blasted prosecutors in various criminal investigations during a speech at the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus. He continued to claim — falsely — that he lost the 2020 election because of rampant voting fraud. And he defended the infamous phone call in which he urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” him the 11,780 votes Trump needed to defeat Democrat Joe Biden.

