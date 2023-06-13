Trump in federal court Tuesday: How to follow updates from the AJC

Days after becoming the first former president to face federal criminal prosecution, Donald Trump will face a judge in Miami on Tuesday, where he will formally hear the charges against him and enter an expected plea of not guilty.

Tamar Hallerman, who has been covering the Georgia investigation of Trump in Fulton County, will report from Miami on Tuesday, following the AJC’s coverage of Trump’s speech last weekend at the Georgia GOP convention. The AJC will offer additional reporting from our Atlanta-based staff, our news services and content partners.

Subscribers will find full coverage all day on ajc.com and the AJC app and additional context and coverage in the Wednesday print and ePaper editions of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

On social media: Follow updates on Twitter from Tamar Hallerman and @ajc.

Podcasts: Listen to coverage from AJC journalists in two of our top podcasts, Politically Georgia, covering all things Georgia Politics, and Breakdown, which has devoted its current season to the Trump Georgia investigation.

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.