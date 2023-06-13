X

Trump in federal court Tuesday: How to follow updates from the AJC

By AJC staff
21 minutes ago

Days after becoming the first former president to face federal criminal prosecution, Donald Trump will face a judge in Miami on Tuesday, where he will formally hear the charges against him and enter an expected plea of not guilty.

Tamar Hallerman, who has been covering the Georgia investigation of Trump in Fulton County, will report from Miami on Tuesday, following the AJC’s coverage of Trump’s speech last weekend at the Georgia GOP convention. The AJC will offer additional reporting from our Atlanta-based staff, our news services and content partners.

Subscribers will find full coverage all day on ajc.com and the AJC app and additional context and coverage in the Wednesday print and ePaper editions of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

On social media: Follow updates on Twitter from Tamar Hallerman and @ajc.

Podcasts: Listen to coverage from AJC journalists in two of our top podcasts, Politically Georgia, covering all things Georgia Politics, and Breakdown, which has devoted its current season to the Trump Georgia investigation.





Continuing coverage from the AJC

Latest updates on the latest Trump indictment

What is Trump accused of? Read the DOJ indictment

Explainer: How Georgia case compares to DOJ and New York probes

The process: What is an indictment? | What is an arraignment?

Did Donald Trump help prosecutors with his Georgia speech on Saturday? Experts differ

AJC Special Report: The Trump Georgia investigation

Georgia Politics news from the AJC


AJC staff
