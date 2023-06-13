AJC IN MIAMI: Trump faces classified documents charges

MIAMI — For the second time in as many months, former President Donald Trump will be appearing in a courtroom as a criminal defendant.

The Republican is set to arrive at the federal courthouse here on Tuesday afternoon to be processed ahead of a 3 p.m. arraignment before a U.S. magistrate. On Friday, the Department of Justice unsealed an indictment that charged Trump with 37 felony counts related to the mishandling of classified documents after he left office.

Local authorities are preparing for protesters and others to converge in the streets around the downtown courthouse after Trump urged his supporters to demonstrate.

“We need strength in our country now,” Trump told his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone in an interview on WABC Radio. “And they have to go out and they have to protest peacefully. They have to go out.”

Miami police chief Manuel Morales said Monday afternoon that his office has “been planning and preparing to ensure that the city of Miami is safe and secure.”

“We know that there’s a potential of things taking a turn for the worse,” Morales told reporters. “But that’s not the Miami way.”

The extraordinary event marks the first time that a former president is confronted in person with federal charges. It comes about two months after Trump, who is currently vying for the GOP nomination for president, was arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom on state charges related to hush money payments made to a porn star during his 2016 campaign.

The scene in Miami could provide clues for what could unfold in downtown Atlanta later this summer should Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis pursue charges against Trump for his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Florida’s political makeup, gun laws and security infrastructure are closer to Georgia’s than New York City’s.

Willis has heavily suggested she’ll seek an indictment in August and alerted metro Atlanta law enforcement to be ready.

A representative from at least one branch of metro Atlanta law enforcement will be on hand in Miami to study the extraordinary security scene on Tuesday, similar to what the Fulton Sheriff’s office did in Manhattan in April. A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police confirmed the department has sent a major to monitor the event. (A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office did not respond to a request for comment for this article. Other local and state agencies declined to comment or said they weren’t sending anyone.)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is on the ground in Miami. Check back throughout the day for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.