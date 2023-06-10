A defiant Trump attacks ‘scam’ federal indictment in Georgia return

COLUMBUS — A defiant Donald Trump delivered a slashing defense against his federal indictment before a friendly Georgia GOP convention on Saturday in his first public appearance since prosecutors unveiled charges that pose an urgent legal threat to his presidential comeback bid.

Throughout his speech to more than 2,000 conservatives and Republican officials, Trump issued a scathing rebuke of the indictment and framed himself as a victim of “vicious persecution” from politically motivated prosecutors.

“Witch hunt, witch hunt. Scam. Hoax,” Trump said, calling the criminal probes “election interference” that would backfire on President Joe Biden and his supporters.

“In the end, they’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you,” Trump said to sustained applause. “And I’m just standing in their way. Here I am, just standing in their way.”

He repeated false claims of rampant voting fraud and a “rigged” election in 2020, which yielded explosive applause from the crowd. He denigrated Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as a “lunatic Marxist” for her probe into his attempt to overturn his defeat.

He held back on directly attacking Gov. Brian Kemp, though a chorus of boos echoed through the convention hall when Trump mentioned Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who refused his demand to “find” enough votes to overtake Biden.

And he dismissed the ongoing probes into his conduct during his term as president and its aftermath, telling the crowd that “every time I fly over a blue state, we get a subpoena.”

“The only good thing about it is it’s driven my poll numbers way up,” said Trump.

The stop came one day after prosecutors unsealed a 49-page indictment that charged Trump with willfully retaining national defense secrets at his Florida estate and then obstructing the government’s effort to retrieve them. It’s the first time in U.S. history an ex-president faces federal charges.

As he has with other criminal inquiries in Atlanta, New York and Washington, Trump has repeatedly said he did nothing wrong and accused federal and state law enforcement officials of abusing their powers to derail his comeback bid.

The speech in Columbus was part of Trump’s strategy to harness anger over the indictment to energize his supporters. Still, some Republicans also acknowledge the serious nature of the charges and worry that the ongoing probes could put him in legal peril.

“I’m worried that there will be more indictments,” said Martha Zoller, a GOP delegate and conservative commentator.

Trump also tackled other issues beyond the indictment and election. He pledged to end government incentives for electric vehicles on his “first day in office,” a shot at the growing green energy industry in Georgia that’s attracted billions of dollars in investments that have created tens of thousands of jobs.

And he claimed he was the only White House contender who “could stop World War III,” promising a more muscular foreign policy that would shift a focus to combating China’s rise in the global order.

‘Horrific’

Even so, Trump remains the Republican frontrunner in Georgia and around the nation. But the former president is nonetheless encountering a vastly different political landscape in Georgia than he did during his last visit to the state.

When Trump held a campaign rally in Georgia in March 2022, he promised thousands of loyalists who journeyed to a muddy racetrack that his plan to overhaul state politics in his image was only just beginning.

He still harbored hope of ousting Kemp from office and replacing him with former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who stressed his loyalty to Trump and falsely claimed the 2020 election was “absolutely stolen.”

Trump still sought political payback against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for refusing his demand to “find” enough votes. He still dreamed of shepherding former football star Herschel Walker win a U.S. Senate seat held by Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

And the threat of criminal charges in Georgia for his effort to reverse his 2020 defeat still seemed far off.

Now that plan is in tatters. Kemp and other GOP incumbents demolished their Trump-backed challengers. Walker’s campaign, beset by controversies and unforced errors, collapsed in a runoff that solidified Democratic control of the Senate.

Fulton County prosecutors could unveil criminal charges as early as August, on top of the charges he faces in New York and the federal indictment that was unsealed this past week.

And though Trump got a warm embrace from the delegates, who greeted him with a standing ovations, many of the state’s most prominent Republicans are openly courting his rivals.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had a surprisingly warm reception from party leaders when he last visited Georgia a few weeks ago. U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick recently became the state’s first prominent Republican to back a Trump rival when he endorsed DeSantis.

“We need a warrior who will do whatever it takes to champion conservative values and safeguard the next generation,” said McCormick, who represents a safely conservative district north of Atlanta.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, too, has developed key support in Georgia despite her middling poll numbers, landing some of the state’s most prominent donors and the backing of state Rep. Deborah Silcox, who is leading a pro-Haley initiative.

And, in a significant strategic shift, Kemp has ended his hands-off approach to the former president. After long avoiding openly criticizing Trump, the governor delivered his first direct attack against the former president a few days before the convention.

And Raffensperger told Fox News on Saturday the GOP needs “principled” leaders who can build broad-based coalitions, referring to the clear victories that he and Kemp scored in last year’s midterm.

“That’s how you win,” he told the network. “And that’s how Republicans win not only in Georgia, but nationwide.”

The governor and his allies have deeper concerns that Trump’s “sour grapes” will doom the party’s chances in Georgia, which Republicans consider a must-win state.

A poll Kemp’s political network released this week points to Trump’s challenges in Georgia. It showed that a generic Republican had a roughly 10-point edge over President Joe Biden in Georgia, but Trump was neck-and-neck with the Democratic incumbent.

Trump, however, senses a new opening to galvanize his supporters and castigate what he calls one of the most “horrific abuses of power in the history of our country.”

“This is a political hit job,” Trump said, adding: “This is a sick nest of people that needs to be cleaned out immediately.”