Breaking: 3 of 4 U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead
Politics
Politics

Trump administration dismisses case against Georgia’s 2021 voting law

Biden-era lawsuit had claimed Georgia’s voting law was racially discriminatory.
President Donald Trump listens to Pam Bondi after she was sworn in as U.S. Attorney General in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 5, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

President Donald Trump listens to Pam Bondi after she was sworn in as U.S. Attorney General in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 5, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
By
44 minutes ago

The Trump administration is dismissing a federal lawsuit against Georgia’s 2021 voting law, calling it “false claims of suppression.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Monday she has directed the U.S. Department of Justice to drop the case alleging Georgia illegally discriminated against Black voters by limiting voting access.

Several other lawsuits remain pending against Georgia’s voting law. Senate Bill 202, which reduced ballot drop box availability, required additional ID for absentee voting, tightened absentee ballot application deadlines and banned handing out food and water to voters waiting in line.

“Georgians deserve secure elections, not fabricated claims of false voter suppression meant to divide us,” Bondi said.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had called on Bondi to drop the case last month.

“This reaffirms that the Election Integrity Act stands on solid legal ground,” Raffensperger said Monday. “Our commitment has always been to ensure fair and secure elections for every Georgian, despite losing an All-Star game and the left’s boycott of Georgia as a result of common sense election law.”

The remaining lawsuits continue to allege that it made voting more difficult, especially for Black Georgia voters, in violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The plaintiffs include the NAACP, the African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Sixth District and voting rights groups.

Preliminary court rulings have upheld most of the law, and a Trump-appointed federal judge dismissed a separate case against the law earlier this month.

About the Author

Mark Niesse covers Georgia government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and is considered an expert on elections and voting. Before joining the AJC, he worked for The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Alabama. He also reported for The Daily Report and The Santiago Times in Chile.

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Credit: AP

Justice Department instructed to dismiss legal challenge to Georgia election law

38m ago

Georgia fight over election rules resurfaces in last-minute legislation

Trump’s elections order asserts broad power over voting in Georgia and nation

President Donald Trump's executive order for citizenship verification, absentee ballot deadlines and ballot QR codes could have a limited impact on Georgia.

The Latest

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, speaks during the New York delegation breakfast at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk on the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Lucy McBath suspends bid for governor as husband battles cancer

1h ago

Nikema Williams steps down as chair of Georgia Democratic Party

LISTEN

What’s behind the Democratic slide?

Featured

Nearly all of Georgia will be under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Severe storms could bring hail, brief tornadoes in Georgia

Atlanta records two highest pollen levels in 35 years this weekend

AJC Her+Story series launches with first profile, coverage of women in business

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is launching a new series called AJC Her+Story to highlight women founders, creators, executives and professionals in metro Atlanta.