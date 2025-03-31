Trump administration dismisses case against Georgia’s 2021 voting law

The Trump administration is dismissing a federal lawsuit against Georgia’s 2021 voting law, calling it “false claims of suppression.”
Attorney General Pam Bondi said Monday she has directed the U.S. Department of Justice to drop the case alleging Georgia illegally discriminated against Black voters by limiting voting access.
Several other lawsuits remain pending against Georgia’s voting law. Senate Bill 202, which reduced ballot drop box availability, required additional ID for absentee voting, tightened absentee ballot application deadlines and banned handing out food and water to voters waiting in line.
“Georgians deserve secure elections, not fabricated claims of false voter suppression meant to divide us,” Bondi said.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had called on Bondi to drop the case last month.
“This reaffirms that the Election Integrity Act stands on solid legal ground,” Raffensperger said Monday. “Our commitment has always been to ensure fair and secure elections for every Georgian, despite losing an All-Star game and the left’s boycott of Georgia as a result of common sense election law.”
The remaining lawsuits continue to allege that it made voting more difficult, especially for Black Georgia voters, in violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The plaintiffs include the NAACP, the African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Sixth District and voting rights groups.
Preliminary court rulings have upheld most of the law, and a Trump-appointed federal judge dismissed a separate case against the law earlier this month.
