Feds sue Georgia over new voting law

Georgia Republicans say the law is not discriminatory, and that complaints against it are designed to rile up Democratic voters ahead of next year’s elections. There was no immediate comment from Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who signed the measure into law.

Georgia lawmakers - a majority of whom are Republican - passed SB 202 on a party-line vote in response to President Donald Trump’s accusations of widespread fraud in the November election. Democrat Joe Biden won Georgia by less than 12,000 votes. In failed lawsuits, Trump said tens of thousands of ineligible people cast ballots in Georgia.

Recounts and audits confirmed Biden’s victory. A slew of lawsuits that sought to overturn the results went nowhere, and election experts called the allegations of fraud “wildly unreliable” and “worthless.” While investigators are looking into 100 fraud allegations from November, they would not change the election result even if every allegation is substantiated.

Democrats say SB 202 is based on Trump’s “big lie” of election fraud and is a deliberate attempt to suppress minority votes. Black voters have, for several decades, overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates.

Republicans say the law is a prudent response to concerns about election security, and that it remains easier to vote in Georgia than in many states controlled by Democrats.

