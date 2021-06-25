Feds sue Georgia over new voting law

The U.S. Justice Department is taking Georgia to court over its new election law.
Attorney General Merrick Garland Friday announced the department will file a federal lawsuit seeking to overturn Senate Bill 202, which imposes new voter identification requirements, limits the use of ballot drop boxes and includes other requirements that critics say will disproportionately affect minority voters.
The federal action is the eighth lawsuit seeking to overturn provisions of the new law. Various voting rights groups filed the other lawsuits. But the latest would devote the resources of the federal government to overturning SB 202.
It’s the first major voting rights case brought by the Justice Department under the Biden administration, and it comes days after a federal voting measure aimed at pre-empting changes in Georgia and other states that have imposed new restrictions failed to pass the U.S. Senate on a party-line vote.
“Where we believe the civil rights of Americans have been violated, we will not hesitate to act,” Garland said.
Georgia Republicans say the law is not discriminatory, and that complaints against it are designed to rile up Democratic voters ahead of next year’s elections. There was no immediate comment from Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who signed the measure into law.
Georgia lawmakers - a majority of whom are Republican - passed SB 202 on a party-line vote in response to President Donald Trump’s accusations of widespread fraud in the November election. Democrat Joe Biden won Georgia by less than 12,000 votes. In failed lawsuits, Trump said tens of thousands of ineligible people cast ballots in Georgia.
Recounts and audits confirmed Biden’s victory. A slew of lawsuits that sought to overturn the results went nowhere, and election experts called the allegations of fraud “wildly unreliable” and “worthless.” While investigators are looking into 100 fraud allegations from November, they would not change the election result even if every allegation is substantiated.
Democrats say SB 202 is based on Trump’s “big lie” of election fraud and is a deliberate attempt to suppress minority votes. Black voters have, for several decades, overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates.
Republicans say the law is a prudent response to concerns about election security, and that it remains easier to vote in Georgia than in many states controlled by Democrats.
