Ban on distributing food and water at Georgia polls upheld
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

A Georgia election law that prohibits distribution of food and drinks to voters waiting in line will remain in place for the November election, a federal judge has decided.

U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee late Thursday rejected a request for a preliminary injunction overturning the restrictions contained in the election law the Republican-led General Assembly passed last year. In a 74-page order, he found that it was too close to the November election to make a change. But he left open the possibility that part of the ban may be overturned later.

The law prohibits providing food or water to voters within 150 feet of a polling place or within 25 feet of any voter standing in line.

At a recent court hearing, voting organizations argued that Georgia’s ban on handing out snacks and water to fatigued voters should be blocked. They told the judge they have a free-speech right to encourage participation in elections.

Defenders of the law said it protects voters from attempts to influence their decisions in the moments before they cast their ballots. They cited food trucks that were parked outside polling places during the 2020 presidential election and U.S. Senate runoffs.

Boulee ruled that the voting rights groups had failed to demonstrate the ban on food and drink within 150 feet of a polling place is unconstitutional. He said nothing in the law prohibits groups from verbally encouraging voters to stay in line, assisting elderly and disabled voters to the front of the line or directing voters to self-service water receptacles that poll workers can provide.

The judge found that prohibiting groups from offering food and drink within 25 feet of any voter standing in line is more problematic and likely unconstitutional. Because that “supplemental zone” is variable, in practice it could extend thousands of feet from a polling place, given the long lines some Georgia voters have experienced.

But Boulee ruled it was too close to the election to overturn the 25-foot rule. Among other problems, he said it could cause confusion among voters and poll workers, who have already been trained on the existing rule.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

About the Authors

