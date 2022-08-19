Ban on distributing food and water at Georgia polls upheld

Boulee ruled that the voting rights groups had failed to demonstrate the ban on food and drink within 150 feet of a polling place is unconstitutional. He said nothing in the law prohibits groups from verbally encouraging voters to stay in line, assisting elderly and disabled voters to the front of the line or directing voters to self-service water receptacles that poll workers can provide.

The judge found that prohibiting groups from offering food and drink within 25 feet of any voter standing in line is more problematic and likely unconstitutional. Because that “supplemental zone” is variable, in practice it could extend thousands of feet from a polling place, given the long lines some Georgia voters have experienced.

But Boulee ruled it was too close to the election to overturn the 25-foot rule. Among other problems, he said it could cause confusion among voters and poll workers, who have already been trained on the existing rule.

