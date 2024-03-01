BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in court hearing that’s overshadowed Fulton DA’s election interference case
Politics

‘They knew it was wrong.’ Defense counsel blasts Willis-Wade relationship

By
37 minutes ago

Attorney John Merchant, who represents defendant Mike Roman, kicked off the hearing by saying District Attorney Fani Willis had admitted to receiving a financial benefit through her personal relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Merchant said there’s at least $9,200 worth of benefit that Willis received through the relationship, which can’t be explained away. He said Willis, as the lead prosecutor in the case, is “supposed to be disinterested, and she’s anything but that.”

“They began this relationship in 2019,” Merchant said of Willis and Wade. “They were dating for two years. And then she awarded him a contract where public money ended up in his pockets.”

Merchant said he “couldn’t care less” if Willis and Wade’s relationship happened outside the scope of their work. The fact that Willis “set up a prosecutorial relationship with her boyfriend” is enough to have her disqualified, he said.

“They did this. They knew it was wrong. They hid it,” he told the judge. “You have to pay attention to what this looks like to the public. If this court allows this kind of behavior to go on … the entire public confidence in the system will be shot and the integrity of the system will be undermined.”

Attorney John Merchant speaks during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case Friday, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

About the Author

Journalist Rosie Manins is a legal affairs reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY
Closing arguments in Fulton DA removal fight9h ago

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

UPDATE
Peachtree Street reopens in Buckhead after days-long sinkhole repair
1h ago

Credit: AP

University of Georgia students: United in grief, divided politically
22h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
9h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
9h ago

Credit: AP

Top QB prospect Jayden Daniels has met with Falcons
5h ago
The Latest
‘Fraud on this court:’ Defense says Wade and Willis lied
2m ago
‘Politically Georgia’: Postgame analysis and a peak behind the curtain on Crossover Day
11m ago
‘She chose to pull out the race card and the God card’
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals