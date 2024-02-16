The strategy behind DA’s decision not to question Willis

The choice by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office not to call DA Fani Willis back to the witness stand was a strategic one.

If Willis had returned to the courtroom today to continue her testimony from yesterday, it would have opened her up to additional questioning from defense attorneys after her side questioned her.

The DA’s two hours of testimony on Thursday afternoon quickly became a national spectacle as cable networks carried her defiant, often cutting remarks live. The DA began her testimony guns blazing against defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who has led the push to disqualify Willis from her election interference case, and took every opportunity to criticize her. By the end of the day Willis became more relaxed, leaning back in her chair.