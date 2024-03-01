BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in court hearing that’s overshadowed Fulton DA’s election interference case
Politics

‘She chose to pull out the race card and the God card’

By
1 hour ago

Fani Willis’ public statements about the Trump case, including in her January speech at Big Bethel AME Church, warrant her disqualification, said defense attorney Craig Gillen, who represents David Shafer.

“She chose to pull out the race card and the God card,” he said, suggesting it was a tactic to “deflect” from her romantic relationship with Wade. “What we have is a calculated plan to prejudice the defendants in this case. We have someone who sat down, wrote out her speech, wrote out her plan.”

Gillen said Willis had repeatedly worked to “get her message out” about the case before it could be tried. He labeled it a “pattern of forensic misconduct.”

Judge Scott McAfee asked if there were any previous Georgia cases in which judges “actually said that a prosecutor had gone too far in public comments.”

Gillen said it’s rare, but “it’s happened in this case.”

Attorney Craig Gillen, who represents David Shafer, speaks during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case, Friday, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

About the Author

Journalist Rosie Manins is a legal affairs reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY
Closing arguments in Fulton DA removal fight10h ago

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

UPDATE
Peachtree Street reopens in Buckhead after days-long sinkhole repair
2h ago

Credit: AP

University of Georgia students: United in grief, divided politically
23h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
10h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
10h ago

Credit: AP

Top QB prospect Jayden Daniels met with Falcons
6h ago
The Latest
Prosecutors argue burden hasn’t been met for removal
24m ago
Willis arrives at hearing
31m ago
Defense slams Willis’ ‘threats’ against Wade’s wife
34m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals