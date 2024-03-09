Senator Jon Ossoff arrives at Pullman Yards for Biden rally

More than a hundred people filled into the industrial event space in northeast Atlanta by 4:30 p.m. ahead of President Joe Biden’s remarks.

Local and federal politicians were among the crowd to show support. Democratic U.S. Sen. John Ossoff greeted attendees as he made his way backstage.

.@Ossoff on hand for Biden event in Atlanta. He and @ReverendWarnock both won in 2020 with Biden on the ballot. #gapol pic.twitter.com/EnMsaRvgyK — Patricia Murphy (@MurphyAJC) March 9, 2024

Biden is expected to speak at Pullman Yards around 6 p.m. He arrived at the venue shortly before 4:30 p.m.