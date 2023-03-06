Second sports betting bill fails in Georgia Senate

A third measure legalizing sports betting, House Bill 380, sponsored by Watkinsville Republican state Rep. Marcus Wiedower, still could advance, though the legislation had not yet been scheduled for floor debate as of Monday afternoon. That bill, which does not include a provision for a constitutional amendment, would send revenue to the HOPE scholarship and the state’s pre-K program.

Analysts at the Capitol have been inconsistent on whether the state constitution allows sports betting. In 2019, Legislative Counsel Director Rick Ruskell recommended passing a constitutional amendment to legalize sports betting, citing ambiguity in the state constitution’s definitions.

A memo from former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton that said sports betting should be considered an extension of the Georgia Lottery, with money going to educational purposes, and therefore does not require a constitutional amendment.

Former U.S. Rep. John Barrow submitted an opinion to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in response to Melton’s memo, saying that the former chief justice’s argument was flawed.

Gov. Brian Kemp has said he would work with legislative leaders this year on a measure to allow sports betting — something he previously opposed. When Lt. Gov. Burt Jones was a state senator, he sponsored legislation to make sports betting legal. And House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, indicated he was open to the idea of sports betting.

Supporters have said sports betting could bring anywhere from $30 million to $100 million in revenue to the state each year. Critics — some who oppose gambling because they say it is immoral, addictive and leads to crime — have said such numbers are exaggerated.