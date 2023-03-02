Effort to pass bill legalizing sports betting, horse racing fails in the Senate

Lawmakers have tried for five years to expand gambling in Georgia to include sports betting, an effort that began after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 ruled that states other than Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Oregon could allow it.

Hickman’s bill was one of four versions of sports betting legislation making its way through the Legislature.

Supporters have said sports betting could bring anywhere from $30 million to $100 million in revenue to the state each year. Critics — who oppose the legislation because they say it is immoral, addictive and will lead to crime — have said such numbers are exaggerated. In addition, Hickman said, SB 57 would also have created about 8,500 jobs and $1 billion a year economic impact, according to a study done by Georgia Southern University at the senator’s request.

At least two other bills legalizing sports betting can still pass before Crossover Day — the General Assembly’s internal deadline for bills to pass at least one legislative chamber. Senate Resolution 140 and Senate Bill 172, sponsored by Athens Republican state Sen. Bill Cowsert, and House Bill 380, sponsored by Watkinsville Republican state Rep. Marcus Wiedower, could still advance before adjournment on Monday.

Measures that fail to advance by that day have less of a chance of becoming law, although they could see life as part of other legislation if their language is inserted in other bills that previously cleared a chamber.