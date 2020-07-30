Election 2020: Guide to the Congressional District 9 Democratic runoff

Brooke Siskin came out ahead during the Democratic Primary in the 9th Congressional District, with Devin Pandy right behind her.
Neither candidate received enough votes to avoid a runoff and now will face off in the Aug. 11 election. There is also a Republican runoff for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Doug Collins. Collins decided to run for U.S. Senate instead of seeking another term in Congress.
The 9th district is overwhelmingly conservative, and the seat will likely go to the winner of the Republican runoff.
Siskin, a small business owner living in Gwinnett, is running on a platform of expanding access to affordable healthcare. She came under fire after spending a weekend in jail in early July after failing to comply with a court order to surrender a weapon.
Pandy, who lives in Commerce, is an army veteran. He has emphasized expanding rural broadband internet and providing affordable housing for homeless veterans.
Campaign websites
Siskin: brookeforamerica.com
Pandy: devinpandyforcongress.com
Candidate Q&A
The AJC posed a series of policy questions to the candidates prior to the primary. Their responses are compiled here.
Debate coverage
The candidates participated in the Atlanta Press Club’s debate on July 19. Read our article about the debates, or watch them in their entirety on YouTube.
Fundraising
Pandy raised $18,549.56 during the six-week reporting period that ended June 30 and ended the period with -$351.14 in the bank. Siskin did not file data for the time period.
