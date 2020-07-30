Election 2020: Guide to the GOP runoff in the 9th Congressional District 9

Gun store owner Andrew Clyde narrowly edged out state Rep. Matt Gurtler to receive the most votes in the Republican primary in the 9th Congressional District.
But with five other candidates in the race, neither received enough votes to avoid a runoff and now will face off in the Aug. 11 runoff. There is also a Democratic runoff for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who is running for the U.S. Senate instead of seeking another term in the House.
Voters in the 9th District overwhelmingly identify as conservative, so the winner of the Republican runoff is heavily favored to win the seat.
Clyde, whose store is in Athens, has run on a platform of limited government, and he often points out that he successfully sued the Internal Revenue Service after accusing the agency of overreach.
Gurtler, who lives in Tiger, says he earned a reputation in the General Assembly as its most conservative member. He cast so many dissenting votes that he frustrated even fellow Republican lawmakers. He also faced criticism for rubbing elbows with a white nationalist whose organization has since endorsed Gurtler’s campaign.
Campaign websites
Clyde: clyde4congress.com
Gurtler: www.mattgurtler.com
Candidate Q&A
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution posed a series of policy questions to the candidates before the primary. Their responses are compiled here.
Debate coverage
The candidates participated in the Atlanta Press Club’s debate on July 19. Read our article about the debates or watch them in their entirety on YouTube.
Fundraising
Gurtler raised $229,981 during the six-week reporting period that ended June 30 and has $201,466 in cash on hand. Clyde loaned his campaign $330,000 during this period and ended with $238,063 in the bank.
