Election 2020: Guide to the GOP runoff in the 9th Congressional District 9

But with five other candidates in the race, neither received enough votes to avoid a runoff and now will face off in the Aug. 11 runoff. There is also a Democratic runoff for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who is running for the U.S. Senate instead of seeking another term in the House.

Voters in the 9th District overwhelmingly identify as conservative, so the winner of the Republican runoff is heavily favored to win the seat.