Election 2020: Guide to the Democratic runoff in the 1st Congressional District

Lisa Ring edged out Joyce Marie Griggs to win the most votes in the Democratic primary for the 1st Congressional District.
Whoever wins the Aug. 11 runoff will face incumbent Buddy Carter on the ballot in November. He’s represented the southeast Georgia district since 2015.
Ring, an educator and former corrections officer living in Savannah, is running on a platform of expanding access to affordable health care. She also wants to allocate more money to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and provide tax bonuses to veterans. She ran unsuccessfully for the same seat in 2018.
Griggs, a former attorney, ran for the same seat in 2000 as the Democratic nominee. She lost to then-U.S. Rep. Jack Kingston. Griggs is centering her candidacy on expanding access to affordable health care and lowering drug costs.
Campaign websites
Griggs: griggsforcongress.com/
Ring: www.lisaringforcongress.com/
Debate coverage
Candidates participated in the Atlanta Press Club’s debate on July 19. Watch it in its entirety on YouTube.
Fundraising
Griggs raised $3,893 during the six-week reporting period that ended June 30 and loaned herself $50,669. She has $2,667 in cash on hand. Ring raised $67,760 and loaned herself $3,500. She has $28,914 in the bank.
