Election 2020: Guide to the Democratic runoff in the 1st Congressional District

Whoever wins the Aug. 11 runoff will face incumbent Buddy Carter on the ballot in November. He’s represented the southeast Georgia district since 2015.

Ring, an educator and former corrections officer living in Savannah, is running on a platform of expanding access to affordable health care. She also wants to allocate more money to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and provide tax bonuses to veterans. She ran unsuccessfully for the same seat in 2018.