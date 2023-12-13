“We have all these things that keep us up at night. Our job right now is to be prepared for the 2024 election,” Raffensperger said during The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia event at Manuel’s Tavern in Atlanta. “Some people are just off-kilter. And I just think we need to get back to those values that our parents raised us with, the values of our country.”

“We’re in a much better place than other states, but yet we still have some angry people out there,” Raffensperger said. “All that anger and vitriol, those thoughts of retribution, I don’t think that’s the American way.”

Election officials are already preparing for next year’s elections, starting with the March 12 presidential primary, Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger said voters need to understand that Georgia will run “fair, honest, accurate elections” no matter which party’s candidate wins next year.