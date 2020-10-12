Polls open across Georgia for early voting in 2020 election

All registered voters are eligible to participate in early voting, allowing them to pick a time that fits their schedule and avoid lines on Nov. 3. Voters must cast their ballots in the county where they’re registered, but they can choose any location within their county.

In-person early voters will join the 430,000 Georgia voters who have already returned their absentee ballots. By the time Election Day finally arrives, over two-thirds of the state’s 5 million projected turnout will have already voted.

Early voters will use Georgia’s new voting system, which combines familiar touchscreens with the addition of printed-out paper ballots. Voters will be able to review their choices on the paper printout before inserting it into an optical scanner.

A judge’s ruling late Sunday allowed Georgia to continue using the voting system, turning down an effort from election security advocates to switch to paper ballots filled out by hand.

The early voting experience will also be different from years past because of coronavirus-related safety precautions.

Voters will be spaced 6-feet apart and separated from poll workers by Plexiglass shields when they check in. Elections equipment will be frequently wiped down and sanitized. Voters will be provided with styluses if they don’t want to use their fingers on touchscreens.

There are over 60 early voting locations in metro Atlanta’s four core counties, including more than 30 in Fulton County alone.

Voters can find early voting sites and hours county elections website or on the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Early voting lasts from Oct. 12 to Oct. 30, including a Saturday on Oct. 24.

