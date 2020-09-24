Former Hawks star offers DeKalb training facility for early voting

Millsap — who now plays for the Denver Nuggets and wears the phrase “vote” on his jersey — said his 44,000-square-foot facility near Chamblee will be open for advance voting ahead of November’s general election. DeKalb County residents will be able to vote there between Oct. 12 and 30.

“I chose to wear ‘Vote’ on my Denver Nuggets jersey during the 2020 NBA Playoffs to demonstrate my personal passion for the cause,” Millsap said in a news release. “However, I was compelled to do more. So, I’m proud to provide access to the CORE4 facility as an early voting polling location in the DeKalb community.”