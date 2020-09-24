Former Hawks star offers DeKalb training facility for early voting

Former Atlanta Hawks star Paul Millsap is offering up his DeKalb County training facility as an early voting location.
Millsap — who now plays for the Denver Nuggets and wears the phrase “vote” on his jersey — said his 44,000-square-foot facility near Chamblee will be open for advance voting ahead of November’s general election. DeKalb County residents will be able to vote there between Oct. 12 and 30.
“I chose to wear ‘Vote’ on my Denver Nuggets jersey during the 2020 NBA Playoffs to demonstrate my personal passion for the cause,” Millsap said in a news release. “However, I was compelled to do more. So, I’m proud to provide access to the CORE4 facility as an early voting polling location in the DeKalb community.”
The training center is at 2050 Will Ross Court in Chamblee. Voting is expected to be available between 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays during the date range above.
Residents who want to vote at the facility must wear masks at all times; bring photo ID; and go through a security screening. Food, beverage and bags larger than a standard backpack will not be allowed.
Millsap played for the Hawks from 2013-17, earning four All-Star selections. He has played for Denver, which is currently in a playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, since leaving Atlanta.
A press release said Millsap has become active in the nonpartisan “I am a Voter” campaign, which “aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement."