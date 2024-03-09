Polk County councilman voices support for Trump

Donnie Canada, a councilman in Polk County, is focused on three topics when it comes to the election.
He supports Trump and was waiting to see him speak in person in Rome for the first time Saturday.
“I like the state of the United States three of the four years he was in there, because of the economy, the border and crime,” Canada said.
He said he thinks that any president who addresses those three issues will be re-elected.
