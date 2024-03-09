Politics

Polk County councilman voices support for Trump

By
37 minutes ago

Donnie Canada, a councilman in Polk County, is focused on three topics when it comes to the election.

He supports Trump and was waiting to see him speak in person in Rome for the first time Saturday.

“I like the state of the United States three of the four years he was in there, because of the economy, the border and crime,” Canada said.

He said he thinks that any president who addresses those three issues will be re-elected.

Supporters take photos outside a rally for Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump at Forum River Center in Rome on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: For AJC

Saturday’s rallies for Trump, Biden cement Georgia’s key role in election22h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Biden and Trump campaign in Georgia
18m ago

OPINION
For many Black women, Fani Willis case brings mixed emotions
21h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Early turnout nears 440K Georgia voters before election day Tuesday
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Early turnout nears 440K Georgia voters before election day Tuesday
6h ago

Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office

Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot
22h ago
The Latest
On her home turf, Marjorie Taylor Greene rallies MAGA crowd
34m ago
Dozens gather ahead of Atlanta rally
47m ago
David Perdue resurfaces at Trump rally after humiliating defeat
47m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
9h ago
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps
30m ago