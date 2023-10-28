Seemed like old times for No. 1 Georgia, which notches another win over Florida

Back in the days when coach Vince Dooley was patrolling the sidelines, it seemed like the Gators always would find a way to lose. They certainly didn’t help their own cause in the 102nd meeting against Bulldogs, making a myriad of mistakes that Georgia feasted on like premium dog food. There was even a “Fourth and Dumb” play, circa 1976.

It all added up to second-quarter onslaught for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs and a 43-20 victory here at EverBank Stadium. The victory was Georgia’s sixth in the last seven games against the Gators and established a school record with 24 consecutive SEC regular-season wins. The two-time defending national champions also extended several other record streaks, including 35 consecutive regular-season wins and 25 consecutive wins overall.

It also should extend Georgia’s run as the Associated Press No. 1 team to 20 consecutive weeks. That’s a ranking the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0) would carry into next week’s home game against No. 16 Missouri (7-1, 3-1) at Sanford Stadium (3:30 p.m.). The question whether Georgia will garner the No. 1 spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. Those will be released Tuesday night.

It was as complete a victory as Georgia has executed this season based on the combination of offensive and defensive production. Never mind the final score. Much of the Gators’ yardage was logged with the outcome decided in the fourth quarter. As it was, the Bulldogs outgained them 486-339.

Quarterback Carson Beck, who grew up 18 miles from Everbank Stadium, completed 19 of 28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns. Ladd McConkey proved to be the answer to missing Brock Bowers, hauling in six passes for 135 yards. And running back Daijun Edwards led a rushing attack that totaled 171 yards with 95 on 16 carries.

Defensively, the Bulldogs finally created a turnover off a fumble, yanked down quarterback Graham Mertz four times for sacks and hassled him much more and blocked a punt for safety, both of them first this season.

All of it happened rather suddenly.

The Gators took it to the Bulldogs early, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive and remaining in front until Georgia scored its first touchdown near the end of the first quarter.

It was in the second quarter that the game turned in the Bulldogs’ favor, and with a lot of help from the Gators. The Gators were trailing just 10-7 when they faced third-and-6 from their own 29 early in the second. All they had to punt the ball to Georgia and get a stop try to retake the lead on the next possession.

Only they didn’t.

Reminiscent of the decision that came to be known as “Fourth and Dumb” when Florida coach Doug Dickey went for it deep in his own territory in 1976, coach Billy Napier decided to try for a first down on fourth-and-1 at the Gators’ 29 on the first play of the second quarter. Georgia’s Smael Mondon stuffed the play – a direct snap to running back Trevor Etienne through the legs of quarterback Graham Marsh – for a 3-yard loss.

The Bulldogs took over on downs at Florida 31. On the third play from scrimmage, Daijun Edwards scored a touchdown on a 20-yard run around right end. Not only did Georgia have a 17-7 lead, but also a considerable amount of momentum.

Georgia 43, Florida 20

That momentum would manifest itself in Georgia’s defense. After sacking Jamon Dumas-Johnson sacked Mertz for a 9-yard loss on first down, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins got a hand on the ball as Mertz avoided pressure a second time. Freshman Marvin Jones Jr. pounced on the loose ball at Florida 11. It was the Bulldogs’ first fumble recovery all season.

It wasn’t easy, but Georgia would convert the turnover into a touchdown. On fourth-and-1 at the 2, Edwards ran into the end zone almost untouched. The point-after put the Bulldogs ahead 24-7 with 10:34 still left in the half.

Not even one minute later, Georgia’s Joenel Aguero broke through the left side of Florida’s line to block a punt. The ball careened out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

In less than four minutes, the Bulldogs had outscored Florida 16-0 and wrested control of the game.

On the surface, not a lot happened after that. But really it did. Georgia’s defense for the most part kept the Gators at bay the rest of the way. Beck played Smart with the football, accepting what the defense gave him and sometimes simply throwing the ball away to avoid unnecessary risks.

At that point, the Bulldogs had been established the better team and they knew it. For maybe the first time all season, they played like it.